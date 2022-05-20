  1. Home
Published May 20th, 2022 - 03:00 GMT
Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Up to Dh222.75 Per Gram
Spot gold was trading at $1,838.83 per ounce by 7:02PM UAE time. (Shutterstock)

Gold prices in Dubai today were up with 24K trading at Dh222.75 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,838.83 per ounce by 7:02PM UAE time.

Gold Prices in Dubai

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh230 per gram at the opening of the market, and then slipped to Dh222.75 per gram in the evening (10 grams = Dh2227.5) while 22K was trading at Dh209.25, 21K at Dh199.75, and 18K at Dh171.25 per gram. Rates were last updated on Friday 20th May 2022 at 2:15PM GMT.

