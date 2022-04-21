  1. Home
  3. Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Up to Dh236.25 Per Gram

Published April 21st, 2022 - 07:21 GMT
Spot gold was trading at $1,950.08 per ounce by 11:22AM UAE time. (Shutterstock)

Gold prices in Dubai today were slightly up this morning with 24K trading at Dh236.25 per gram at the time of writing compared to Dh236 per gram yesterday night.

Spot gold was trading at $1,950.08 per ounce by 11:22AM UAE time.

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh236.25 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2362.5) while 22K was trading at Dh222, 21K at Dh211.75, and 18K at Dh181.50 per gram. Rates were last updated on Thursday 21st April 2022 at 04:03AM GMT.

