Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Down to Dh219.25 Per Gram

Published January 19th, 2022 - 07:43 GMT
Spot gold was trading at $1,812.67 per ounce by 11:46AM UAE time. (Shutterstock)

Gold prices in Dubai today were down this morning with 24K trading at Dh219.25 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,812.67 per ounce by 11:46AM UAE time.spot gold prices in Dubai

Gold Prices in Dubai

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh219.25 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2192.5) while 22K was trading at Dh206.00, 21K at Dh196.75, and 18K at Dh168.50 per gram. Rates were last updated on Wednesday 19th January 2022 at 6:01AM GMT.

Gold Rate in Dubai - US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Indian Rupee, and Saudi Riyal

The exchange rates used were as follows:

  • US dollars - 1 US dollar (USD) = 3.673 AED / 1 AED = 0.272 US dollars

  • Eurozone euros - 1 euro (EUR) = 4.159 AED / 1 AED = 0.240 euros
  • British pounds - 1 British pound (GBP) = 4.996 / 1 AED = 0.200 British pounds
  • Indian rupees - 1 Indian rupee (INR) = 0.049 AED / 1 AED = 20.318 Indian rupees
  • Saudi riyals - 1 Saudi riyal (SAR) = 0.979 AED / 1 AED = 1.021 Saudi riyals

Rates were last updated on Wednesday 19th January 2022 at 2:22AM GMT.

