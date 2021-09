24K Gold prices in Dubai soared to hit Dh221 per gram and could even edge higher to reach Dh228 this week, experts predict.

Spot gold rose nearly 1 percent to trade at $1,827.46 per ounce.

Gold Price in Dubai

Retail gold rates in Dubai today, 24K was trading at Dh221 per gram. While 22K was trading at Dh207.750, 21K at Dh198.250, and 18K at Dh169.750 per gram.