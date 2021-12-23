  1. Home
Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Mounts to Dh219 per Gram

Published December 23rd, 2021 - 07:24 GMT
Spot gold was trading at $1,806.13 per ounce by 11:29 AM UAE time. (Shutterstock)

Gold prices in Dubai today were up this morning with 24K trading at Dh219 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,806.13 per ounce by 11:29 AM UAE time.

Gold Prices in Dubai

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh219 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2190.0) while 22K was trading at Dh205.50, 21K at Dh196.25, and 18K at Dh168.25 per gram. Rates were last updated on Thursday 23rd of December 2021 at 06:02 AM GMT.

Gold Rate in Dubai - US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Indian Rupee, and Saudi Riyal

The exchange rates used were as follows:

  • US dollars - 1US dollar (USD) = 3.673 AED / 1 AED = 0.272 US dollars
  • Eurozone euros - 1 euro (EUR) = 4.166 AED / 1 AED = 0.240 euros
  • British pounds - 1 British pound (GBP) = 4.904 / 1 AED = 0.204 British pounds
  • Indian rupees - 1 Indian rupee (INR) = 0.049 AED / 1 AED = 20.546 Indian rupees
  • Saudi riyals - 1 Saudi riyal (SAR) = 0.978 AED / 1 AED = 1.022 Saudi riyals

Rates were last updated on Thursday 23rd of December 2021 at 2:22 AM GMT.

