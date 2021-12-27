Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Remains at Dh219.25 per Gram

Gold prices in Dubai today didn't change this morning with 24K trading at Dh219.25 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,808.98 per ounce by 10:57 AM UAE time.

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh219.25 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2192.5) while 22K was trading at Dh205.75, 21K at Dh196.50, and 18K at Dh168.25 per gram. Rates were last updated on Monday 27th of December 2021 at 05:00 AM GMT.

Gold Rate in Dubai - US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Indian Rupee, and Saudi Riyal



The exchange rates used were as follows:

US dollars - 1US dollar (USD) = 3.673 AED / 1 AED = 0.272 US dollars

Eurozone euros - 1 euro (EUR) = 4.157 AED / 1 AED = 0.241 euros

British pounds - 1 British pound (GBP) = 4.922 / 1 AED = 0.203 British pounds

Indian rupees - 1 Indian rupee (INR) = 0.049 AED / 1 AED = 20.451 Indian rupees

Saudi riyals - 1 Saudi riyal (SAR) = 0.978 AED / 1 AED = 1.022 Saudi riyals

Rates were last updated on Monday 27th of December 2021 at 2:22 AM GMT.