Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Slips to Dh217 Per Gram

Gold prices in Dubai today slipped this morning with 24K trading at Dh217 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,793.68 per ounce by 11:31 AM UAE time.

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh217.00 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2170.0) while 22K was trading at Dh204.00, 21K at Dh194.50, and 18K at Dh166.75 per gram. Rates were last updated on Monday 10th January 2022 at 6:01AM GMT.

Gold Rate in Dubai - US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Indian Rupee, and Saudi Riyal

The exchange rates used were as follows:

US dollars - 1 US dollar (USD) = 3.673 AED / 1 AED = 0.272 US dollars

Eurozone euros - 1 euro (EUR) = 4.169 AED / 1 AED = 0.240 euros

British pounds - 1 British pound (GBP) = 4.993 / 1 AED = 0.200 British pounds

Indian rupees - 1 Indian rupee (INR) = 0.049 AED / 1 AED = 20.210 Indian rupees

Saudi riyals - 1 Saudi riyal (SAR) = 0.979 AED / 1 AED = 1.022 Saudi riyals

Rates were last updated on Monday 10th January 2022 at 2:22AM GMT.