  3. Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Slips to Dh233.00 Per Gram

Published March 23rd, 2022 - 06:13 GMT
Spot gold was trading at $1,918.22 per ounce by 10:17AM UAE time. (Shutterstock)

Gold prices in Dubai today were slightly down this morning with 24K trading at Dh233.00 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,918.22 per ounce by 10:17AM UAE time. 

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh233.00 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2330.0) while 22K was trading at Dh218.75, 21K at Dh208.75, and 18K at Dh179.00 per gram. Rates were last updated on Wednesday 23rd March 2022 at 04:20AM GMT.

