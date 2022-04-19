Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Slips to Dh239 Per Gram

Gold prices in Dubai today were slightly down this morning with 24K trading at Dh239 per gram at the time of writing compared to Dh241.50 per gram yesterday.

Spot gold was trading at $1,974.45 per ounce by 10:58AM UAE time.

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh239 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2390.0) while 22K was trading at Dh224.50, 21K at Dh214.25, and 18K at Dh183.75 per gram. Rates were last updated on Sunday 19th April 2022 at 05:02AM GMT.