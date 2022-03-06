  1. Home
Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Soars to Dh239 Per Gram

Published March 6th, 2022 - 05:57 GMT
Spot gold was trading at $1,970.67 per ounce by 9:59AM UAE time. (Shutterstock)

Gold prices in Dubai today were fueled by the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war  with 24K trading at Dh239 per gram at the time of writing, highest rate since May 2021.

Spot gold was trading at $1,970.67 per ounce by 9:59AM UAE time.

Gold Prices in Dubai

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh239 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2390.0) while 22K was trading at Dh224.5, 21K at Dh214.25, and 18K at Dh183.50 per gram. Rates were last updated on Friday 6th March 2022 at 6:03AM GMT.

