  3. Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Soars to Dh248.75 Per Gram

Published March 9th, 2022 - 06:28 GMT
It is close to reaching its all time high of $2074.88 (August 2020). 

Gold prices in Dubai today surged with 24K trading at Dh248.75 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $2,049.29 per ounce by 10:33AM UAE time. It is close to reaching its all time high of $2074.88 (August 2020). 

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh248.75 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2487.5) while 22K was trading at Dh233.75, 21K at Dh223.00, and 18K at Dh191.25 per gram. Rates were last updated on Wednesday 9th March 2022 at 6:03AM GMT.

