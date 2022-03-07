Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Surges to Dh241.25 Per Gram

  1. Home
Published March 7th, 2022 - 06:39 GMT
18K was trading at Dh185.25 per gram at the opening of the market. (Shutterstock)

Gold prices in Dubai today kept climbing with 24K trading at Dh241.25 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,983.54 per ounce by 10:42AM UAE time. Analysts project the yellow metal to breach the $2000 mark if things kept escalating in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Gold Prices in Dubai

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh241.25 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2412.5) while 22K was trading at Dh226.5, 21K at Dh216.25, and 18K at Dh185.25 per gram. Rates were last updated on Monday 7th March 2022 at 6:03AM GMT.

