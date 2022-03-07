Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Surges to Dh241.25 Per Gram

Gold prices in Dubai today kept climbing with 24K trading at Dh241.25 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,983.54 per ounce by 10:42AM UAE time. Analysts project the yellow metal to breach the $2000 mark if things kept escalating in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh241.25 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2412.5) while 22K was trading at Dh226.5, 21K at Dh216.25, and 18K at Dh185.25 per gram. Rates were last updated on Monday 7th March 2022 at 6:03AM GMT.