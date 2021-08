Gold prices dropped on Thursday morning as the dollar strengthened after the US Federal Reserve's officials showed that they're willing to start easing bond purchases this year.

Spot gold was down 0.48% to $1,778.88 per ounce by 9.20 am UAE time.

Gold Price in Dubai

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh215.5 per gram at the opening of the market on Thursday(10 grams = Dh2152.50) while 22K was trading at Dh202.5, 21K at Dh193.25, and 18K at Dh163.5 per gram.