Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Trades At Dh220 Per Gram

Gold prices dropped on Monday morning after hitting hitting a three-month high earlier in the day.

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent earlier at the opening of the market to three-month high of $1,819.71 per ounce. At 9:30am UAE time, the precious metal was trading at $1,816.88 an ounce, down 0.09 per cent.

Gold Price in Dubai

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh220 per gram at the opening of the market on Sunday(10 grams = Dh2200) while 22K was trading at Dh206.75, 21K at Dh197.25, and 18K at Dh169 per gram.