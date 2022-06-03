Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Trading at Dh225.75 Per Gram

Gold prices in Dubai today were up with 24K trading at Dh225.75 per gram at the time of writing.
Spot gold was trading at $1,863.41 per ounce by 5:54PM UAE time.
Gold Prices in Dubai
In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh226.25 per gram at the opening of the market, and then slipped to 225.75 in the afternoon (10 grams = Dh2257.5) while 22K was trading at Dh212, 21K at Dh202.25, and 18K at Dh173.25 per gram. Rates were last updated on Friday 3rd June 2022 at 10:03AM GMT.
