Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Trading at Dh225.75 Per Gram

Gold prices in Dubai today were up with 24K trading at Dh225.75 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,863.41 per ounce by 5:54PM UAE time.

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh226.25 per gram at the opening of the market, and then slipped to 225.75 in the afternoon (10 grams = Dh2257.5) while 22K was trading at Dh212, 21K at Dh202.25, and 18K at Dh173.25 per gram. Rates were last updated on Friday 3rd June 2022 at 10:03AM GMT.