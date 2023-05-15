Gold prices in Dubai Today Monday 15 May 2023

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), opened at a selling price of AED 7,391.38 per ounce today, Monday, May 15, 08:31 a.m., according to UAEgoldprices.com, noting that gold in the UAE is subject to a 5% value-added tax (VAT).

24-karat gold rates in UAE on Monday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 237.64 at 08:31 a.m. today, Monday.

22-karat gold prices in Dubai on Monday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 217.84 early today.

21-karat gold prices in UAE on Monday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 207.93 with the start of business today, Monday.

18-karat gold rates in Dubai on Monday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 178.23 on Monday.

14-karat gold rates in the Emirates on Thursday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 138.62 early today, Monday.

International gold prices on Monday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at AED 7384.78 ($2011.05) today as reported by goldprice.org.