Gold prices in Dubai Today Monday 17 July 2023

Published July 17th, 2023 - 05:57 GMT
Gold jewellery on display – Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), opened at AED 7,167.51 per ounce today, Monday, July 17, 10:02 a.m., noting that gold in the UAE is subject to a 5% value-added tax (VAT).

24-karat gold rates in UAE on Monday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 230.44 at 10:02 a.m. today, Monday.

22-karat gold prices in Dubai on Monday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 211.24 early today.

21-karat gold prices in UAE on Monday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 201.64 with the start of business today, Monday.

18-karat gold rates in Dubai on Monday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 169.91 on Monday.

14-karat gold rates in the Emirates on Thursday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 134.42 early today, Thursday.

International gold prices on Monday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at AED 7177.16 ($1,953.98) today as reported by Goldprice.org.

