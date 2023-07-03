  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Gold prices in Dubai Today Monday 3 July 2023

Gold prices in Dubai Today Monday 3 July 2023

Published July 3rd, 2023 - 06:35 GMT
Gold prices in Dubai Today Monday 3 July 2023
Gold jewellery on display - Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), opened at AED 7,024.38 per ounce today, Monday, July 3, 10:32 a.m., noting that gold in the UAE is subject to a 5% value-added tax (VAT).

24-karat gold rates in UAE on Monday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 225.84 at 10:32 a.m. today, Monday.

22-karat gold prices in Dubai on Monday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 207.02 early today.

21-karat gold prices in UAE on Monday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 197.61 with the start of business today, Monday.

18-karat gold rates in Dubai on Monday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 169.38 on Monday.

14-karat gold rates in the Emirates on Thursday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 131.74 early today, Thursday.

International gold prices on Monday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at AED 7032.48 ($1,914.66     ) today as reported by Goldprice.org.

Tags:GoldPricesDubaiUAEUnited Arab Emirates

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now