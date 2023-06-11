Gold prices in Dubai Today Sunday 11 June 2023

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), opened at AED 7,193.20 per ounce today, Sunday, June 11, 09:32 a.m., according to UAEgoldprices.com, noting that gold in the UAE is subject to a 5% value-added tax (VAT).

24-karat gold rates in UAE on Sunday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 231.27 at 09:32 a.m. today, Sunday.

22-karat gold prices in Dubai on Sunday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 212.00 early today.

21-karat gold prices in UAE on Sunday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 202.36 with the start of business today, Sunday.

18-karat gold rates in Dubai on Sunday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 173.45 on Sunday.

14-karat gold rates in the Emirates on Sunday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 134.91 early today, Sunday.

International gold prices on Sunday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at AED 7,201.83 ($1,960.75) today as reported by Goldprice.org.