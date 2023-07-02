Gold prices in Dubai Today Sunday 2 July 2023

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), opened at AED 7,042.73 per ounce today, Sunday, July 2, 09:32 a.m., according to UAEgoldprices.com, noting that gold in the UAE is subject to a 5% value-added tax (VAT).

24-karat gold rates in UAE on Sunday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 226.43 at 09:32 a.m. today, Sunday.

22-karat gold prices in Dubai on Sunday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 207.56 early today.

21-karat gold prices in UAE on Sunday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 198.13 with the start of business today, Sunday.

18-karat gold rates in Dubai on Sunday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 169.82 on Sunday.

14-karat gold rates in the Emirates on Thursday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 132.08 early today, Thursday.

International gold prices on Sunday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at AED 7050.52 ($1,919.54) today as reported by Goldprice.org.