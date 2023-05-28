  1. Home
  3. Gold prices in Dubai Today Sunday 28 May 2023

Published May 28th, 2023 - 05:55 GMT
Gold jewellery on display - Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), opened at AED 7,141.82 per ounce today, Sunday, May 28, 09:31 a.m., according to UAEgoldprices.com, noting that gold in the UAE is subject to a 5% value-added tax (VAT).

24-karat gold rates in UAE on Sunday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 229.62 at 09:31 a.m. today, Sunday.

22-karat gold prices in Dubai on Sunday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 210.48 early today.

21-karat gold prices in UAE on Sunday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 200.91 with the start of business today, Sunday.

18-karat gold rates in Dubai on Sunday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 172.21 on Sunday.

14-karat gold rates in the Emirates on Thursday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 133.94 early today, Thursday.

International gold prices on Sunday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at AED 7148.56 ($1,946.67) today as reported by Goldprice.org.

