Gold prices in KSA Today Tuesday 13 June 2023

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia opened at a selling price of SAR 7,350.00 per ounce today, Tuesday, June 13 at 09:01 a.m., according to Saudigoldprice.com, noting that gold in Saudi is subject to a 15% value-added tax (VAT).

24-karat gold rates in Saudi on Tuesday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 236.31 today, Tuesday, with the start of business.

22-karat gold prices in KSA on Tuesday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 216.62 today, Tuesday.

21-karat gold prices in Saudi on Tuesday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 206.77.

18-karat gold rates in KSA on Tuesday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 177.23 early today, Tuesday.

14-karat gold rates in KSA on Tuesday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 137.85 early today, Tuesday.

International gold prices on Tuesday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at SAR 7,348.18

($1,959.44

) early today as reported by goldprice.org.