Gold prices in KSA Today Tuesday 25 July 2023

Published July 25th, 2023 - 06:16 GMT
Gold jewellery on display – Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia opened at a selling price of SAR 7,353.75 per ounce today, Tuesday, July 25, at 09:01 a.m., according to Saudigoldprice.com, noting that gold in Saudi is subject to a 15% value-added tax (VAT).

24-karat gold rates in Saudi on Tuesday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 236.43    today, Tuesday, with the start of business.

22-karat gold prices in KSA on Tuesday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 216.73    today, Tuesday.

21-karat gold prices in Saudi on Tuesday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 206.88.

18-karat gold rates in KSA on Tuesday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 177.32 early today, Tuesday.

14-karat gold rates in KSA on Tuesday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 137.92 early today, Tuesday.

International gold prices on Tuesday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at SAR 7361.30 ($1,962.73) early today as reported by goldprice.org.

