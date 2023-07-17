Gold prices in Qatar Today Monday 17 July 2023

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Qatar opened at QR 7,108.92 per ounce today, Monday, July 17, 09:02 a.m., according to Qatar-goldprice.com, noting that gold in Qatar is not subject to taxation.

24-karat gold rates in Doha on Monday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 228.56 at 09:02 a.m. today, Monday.

22-karat gold prices in Qatar on Monday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Doha stood at QR 209.51 early today.

21-karat gold prices in the Emirate of Qatar on Monday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 199.99 with the start of business today, Monday.

18-karat gold rates in Qatar on Monday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 171.42 on Monday.

14-karat gold rates in Qatar on Monday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 133.33 on Monday.

International gold prices on Monday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at QR 7112.88 ($1,953.55) today as reported by Goldprice.org.