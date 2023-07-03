Gold prices in Qatar Today Monday 3 July 2023

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Qatar opened at QR 6,966.96 per ounce today, Monday, July 3, 09:32 a.m., according to Qatar-goldprice.com, noting that gold in Qatar is not subject to taxation.

24-karat gold rates in Doha on Monday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 223.99 at 09:32 a.m. today, Monday.

22-karat gold prices in Qatar on Monday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Doha stood at QR 205.33 early today.

21-karat gold prices in the Emirate of Qatar on Monday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 195.99 with the start of business today, Monday.

18-karat gold rates in Qatar on Monday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 168.00 on Monday.

14-karat gold rates in Qatar on Monday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 130.66 on Monday.

International gold prices on Monday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at QR 7031.27 ($1,914.33) today as reported by Goldprice.org.