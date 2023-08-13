  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Gold prices in Qatar Today Sunday 13 August 2023

Gold prices in Qatar Today Sunday 13 August 2023

Published August 13th, 2023 - 05:58 GMT
Gold prices in Qatar Today Sunday 13 August 2023
Gold jewellery on display - Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Qatar opened at a selling price of QR 6,963.32 per ounce today, Sunday, August 13, 08:32 a.m., according to Qatar-goldprice.com, noting that gold in Qatar is not subject to taxation.

Also ReadUS consumer price inflation sped up slightly in JulyUS consumer price inflation sped up slightly in July

24-karat gold rates in Doha on Sunday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 223.88   today, Sunday.

22-karat gold prices in Qatar on Sunday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Doha stood at QR 205.22 early today.

21-karat gold prices in the Emirate of Qatar on Sunday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 195.89 with the start of business today, Sunday.

18-karat gold rates in Qatar on Sunday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 167.91 on Sunday.

14-karat gold rates in Qatar on Sunday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 130.59 on Sunday.

Also ReadUS consumer price inflation sped up slightly in JulyMoody’s may upgrade Turkey’s credit rating

International gold prices on Sunday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at QR 6968.26 ($1,913.83) today as reported by Goldprice.org.

Tags:GoldPricesQatarDohaFinancemarket

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now