Gold prices in Qatar Today Sunday 30 July 2023

Published July 30th, 2023 - 06:46 GMT
Gold jewellery on display - Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Qatar opened at a selling price of QR 7,130.76 per ounce today, Sunday, July 30, 09:32 a.m., according to Qatar-goldprice.com, noting that gold in Qatar is not subject to taxation.

24-karat gold rates in Doha on Sunday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 229.26   today, Sunday.

22-karat gold prices in Qatar on Sunday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Doha stood at QR 210.15 early today.

21-karat gold prices in the Emirate of Qatar on Sunday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 200.60 with the start of business today, Sunday.

18-karat gold rates in Qatar on Sunday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 171.94 on Sunday.

14-karat gold rates in Qatar on Sunday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 133.73 on Sunday.

International gold prices on Sunday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at QR 7133.59 ($1,959.24) today as reported by Goldprice.org.

