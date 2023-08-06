Gold prices in Qatar Today Sunday 6 August 2023

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Qatar opened at a selling price of QR 7,068.88 per ounce today, Sunday, August 6, 10:02 a.m., according to Qatar-goldprice.com, noting that gold in Qatar is not subject to taxation.

24-karat gold rates in Doha on Sunday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 227.27 today, Sunday.

22-karat gold prices in Qatar on Sunday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Doha stood at QR 208.33 early today.

21-karat gold prices in the Emirate of Qatar on Sunday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 198.86 with the start of business today, Sunday.

18-karat gold rates in Qatar on Sunday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 170.45 on Sunday.

14-karat gold rates in Qatar on Sunday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 132.57 on Sunday.

International gold prices on Sunday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at QR 7073.73 ($1,942.8) today as reported by Goldprice.org.