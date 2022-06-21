Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia Today: 24K Down to SR221.50 Per Gram

  1. Home
Al Bawaba Staff

Published June 21st, 2022 - 11:58 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia today were slightly down with 24K trading at SR221.50 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,833.23 per ounce by 3:02PM KSA time.

spot gold prices in Saudi Arabia

Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, 24K was trading at SR221.50 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = SR2215.0) while 22K was trading at SR203.33, 21K at SR193.81, and 18K at SR166.12 per gram. Rates were last updated on Tuesday 21st June 2022 at 12:05PM GMT.

