Gold prices in Saudi Arabia Today Thursday 24 August 2023

Published August 24th, 2023 - 06:09 GMT
Gold jewellery on display – Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Saudi Arabia today, Thursday, August 24, opened at SAR 7,203.75 per ounce, according to saudigoldprice.com.

24-karat gold rates in Saudi on Thursday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 231.61 today, Thursday, at 09:01 a.m.

22-karat gold prices in KSA on Thursday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 212.31    early today, Thursday.

21-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia on Thursday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in KSA stood at SAR 202.66 at the start of the business day, today, Thursday.

18-karat gold prices in KSA on Thursday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Saudi opened at SAR 173.70 today, Thursday.

14-karat gold prices in KSA on Thursday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Saudi opened at SAR 135.10.

International gold rates on Thursday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at SAR 7210.38 ($1,922.1) early today as reported by goldprice.org, noting that gold in KSA is subject to a 15% value-added tax (VAT).

