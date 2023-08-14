Gold prices in Saudi Today Monday 14 August 2023

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Saudi Arabia opened at SAR 7,170.00 per ounce today, Monday, August 14, 08:31 a.m., according to Saudigoldprice.com, noting that gold in Saudi is subject to a 15% tax.

24-karat gold rates in KSA on Monday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 230.52 at 08:31 a.m. today, Monday.

22-karat gold prices in Saudi on Monday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Saudi Arabia stood at SAR 211.31 early today.

21-karat gold prices in KSA on Monday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Riyadh stood at SAR 201.71 with the start of business today, Monday.

18-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia on Monday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 172.89 on Monday.

14-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia on Monday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 134.47 on Monday.

International gold prices on Monday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at SAR 7178.33 ($1,913.2) today as reported by Goldprice.org.