Gold prices in Saudi Today Monday 17 July 2023

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Saudi Arabia opened at SAR 7,323.75 per ounce today, Monday, July 17, 09:01 a.m., according to Saudigoldprice.com, noting that gold in Saudi is subject to a 15% tax.

24-karat gold rates in KSA on Monday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 235.46 at 09:01 a.m. today, Monday.

22-karat gold prices in Saudi on Monday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Saudi Arabia stood at SAR 215.84 early today.

21-karat gold prices in KSA on Monday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Riyadh stood at SAR 206.03 with the start of business today, Monday.

18-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia on Monday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 176.60 on Monday.

14-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia on Monday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 137.35 on Monday.

International gold prices on Monday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at SAR 7331.77 ($1,954.18) today as reported by Goldprice.org.