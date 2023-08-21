Gold prices in Saudi Today Monday 20 August 2023

  1. Home
Published August 21st, 2023 - 06:39 GMT
Gold jewellery on display - Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Saudi Arabia opened at SAR 7,080.00 per ounce today, Monday, August 20, 09:31 a.m., according to Saudigoldprice.com, noting that gold in Saudi is subject to a 15% tax.

24-karat gold rates in KSA on Monday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 227.63    at 09:31 a.m. today, Monday.

22-karat gold prices in Saudi on Monday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Saudi Arabia stood at SAR 208.66 early today.

21-karat gold prices in KSA on Monday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Riyadh stood at SAR 199.17 with the start of business today, Monday.

18-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia on Monday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 170.72 on Monday.

14-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia on Monday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 132.78 on Monday.

International gold prices on Monday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at SAR 7086.46 ($1,889.52) today as reported by Goldprice.org.

