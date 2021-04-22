  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Gold Prices Surge to a Two-Month High

Gold Prices Surge to a Two-Month High

Published April 22nd, 2021 - 08:00 GMT
Gold Prices Surge to a Two-Month High
In Dubai, 24K gold was trading at Dh217 per gram in retail on Thursday morning, up from Dh215.75 on Wednesday morning. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Precious yellow metal's prices rise to a two-month high.

Gold prices rose to a two-month high on Thursday morning, moving closer to $1,800 threshold due to weakening in the US dollar and falling US Treasury yields.

Also ReadGold Prices Register Gain As US Dollar Softens Gold Prices Register Gain As US Dollar Softens

Spot gold was trading at $1,792.68 per ounce by 9.15am UAE time, up by $13.71 an ounce or 0.77 per cent.

In Dubai, 24K gold was trading at Dh217 per gram in retail on Thursday morning, up from Dh215.75 on Wednesday morning.

Similarly, the other variants of the precious metal also rose with 21K gaining Dh1.25 to Dh204 per gram on Thursday morning.

While 21K and 18K gold prices in Dubai were pegged at Dh194.5 and Dh166.75, respectively.

"What's obviously underpinning the upswing (in gold) is that dynamic in US Treasuries... which is sort of pushing lower in the very short term," said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda, adding that a drop below 1.5 per cent in yields could help push gold above $1,800 levels.

Also ReadGold Prices Register Gain As US Dollar Softens Gold Prices Slip As Investors Shift to Digital Assets

An improvement in market sentiment overnight and its knock-on effects on the dollar helped gold jump back again and test the top of its recent ranges, Rodda said.

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield was pinned below 1.6 per cent, reducing the opportunity cost of holding a non-yielding bullion.

The dollar index held near multi-week lows against most major currencies.

Tags:GoldThe US Treasury and State departments

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...