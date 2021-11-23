  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Gold Prices Today in Dubai: 24K Slips to Dh222 per Gram

Gold Prices Today in Dubai: 24K Slips to Dh222 per Gram

Published November 23rd, 2021 - 06:37 GMT
Gold Prices Today in Dubai: 24K Slips to Dh222 per Gram
Spot gold was trading at $1,804.59 per ounce by 10:46 am UAE time.

Gold prices in Dubai today were down this morning with 24K trading at Dh222 per gram at the time of writing.

Also ReadShould Precious Metal Investments Be Part of Your Retirement Plan?Should Precious Metal Investments Be Part of Your Retirement Plan?

Spot gold was trading at $1,804.59 per ounce by 10:46 am UAE time.

Spot gold
Source: GoldPrice.org

Gold Prices in Dubai

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh222 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2220) while 22K was trading at Dh208.50, 21K at Dh199.00, and 18K at Dh170.50 per gram. Rates were last updated on Tuesday 23rd of November 2021 at 5:01AM GMT.

Gold Rate in Dubai - US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Indian Rupee, and Saudi Riyal

Gold Prices in Dubai

Also ReadShould Precious Metal Investments Be Part of Your Retirement Plan?Can Bitcoin Replace Gold As Modern-Day Safe Haven?

The exchange rates used were as follows:

  • US dollars - 1US dollar (USD) = 3.673 AED / 1 AED = 0.272 US dollars
  • Eurozone euros - 1 euro (EUR) = 4.128 AED / 1 AED = 0.242 euros
  • British pounds - 1 British pound (GBP) = 4.922 / 1 AED = 0.203 British pounds
  • Indian rupees - 1 Indian rupee (INR) = 0.049 AED / 1 AED = 20.287 Indian rupees
  • Saudi riyals - 1 Saudi riyal (SAR) = 0.979 AED / 1 AED = 1.021 Saudi riyals

Rates were last updated on Tuesday 23rd of November 2021 at 2:22 AM GMT.

Tags:Gold Prices in Dubai TodayGold Prices in DubaiGold PricesGold

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...