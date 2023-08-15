  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Gold prices in UAE Today Tuesday 15 August 2023

Gold prices in UAE Today Tuesday 15 August 2023

Published August 15th, 2023 - 05:56 GMT
Gold prices in UAE Today Tuesday 15 August 2023
Gold jewellery on display – Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) opened at a selling price of AED 6,991.35 per ounce today, Tuesday, August 15, at 09:32 a.m., according to UAEgoldprices.com, noting that gold in the UAE is subject to a 5% value-added tax (VAT).

Also ReadSaudi Arabia will issue billions in Sharia-compliant bondsSaudi Arabia will issue billions in Sharia-compliant bonds

24-karat gold rates in Dubai on Tuesday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 224.78 today, Tuesday, with the start of business.

22-karat gold prices in UAE on Tuesday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 206.05    today.

21-karat gold prices in Dubai on Tuesday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 196.68.

18-karat gold rates in UAE on Tuesday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 168.58 early today, Tuesday.

14-karat gold rates in the Emirates on Tuesday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 131.12 early today, Tuesday.

Also ReadSaudi Arabia will issue billions in Sharia-compliant bondsRussian Rouble slips as officials blame sanctions, policy

International gold prices on Tuesday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at AED 6996.37 ($1,904.81) early today as reported by goldprice.org.

Tags:GoldPricesUAEDubaiAbu DhabimarketFinance

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now