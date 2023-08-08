Gold prices in UAE Today Tuesday 8 August 2023

  1. Home
Published August 8th, 2023 - 07:16 GMT
Gold jewellery on display – Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) opened at a selling price of AED 7,090.44 per ounce today, Tuesday, August 8, at 11:02 a.m., according to UAEgoldprices.com, noting that gold in the UAE is subject to a 5% value-added tax (VAT).

24-karat gold rates in Dubai on Tuesday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 227.96 today, Tuesday, with the start of business.

22-karat gold prices in UAE on Tuesday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 208.97    today.

21-karat gold prices in Dubai on Tuesday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 199.47.

18-karat gold rates in UAE on Tuesday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 170.97 early today, Tuesday.

14-karat gold rates in the Emirates on Tuesday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 132.98 early today, Tuesday.

International gold prices on Tuesday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at AED 7102.36 ($1,933.65) early today as reported by goldprice.org.

