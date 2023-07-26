Gold rates in Qatar Today Wednesday 26 July 2023

  1. Home
Published July 26th, 2023 - 05:53 GMT
Gold jewellery on display – Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold rates in Qatar opened at a selling price of QR 7,138.04 per ounce today, Wednesday, July 26, 08:32 a.m., according to Qatar-goldprice.com.

24-karat gold prices in Doha on Wednesday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 229.49 today, Wednesday.

22-karat gold rates in the Emirate of Qatar on Wednesday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Doha stood at QR 210.37 early today, Wednesday.

21-karat gold prices in Qatar on Wednesday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 200.81 at the start of the business day, today, Wednesday.

18-karat gold rates in Doha on Wednesday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Doha opened at QR 172.12 today, Wednesday.

14-karat gold rates in Qatar on Wednesday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Doha opened at QR 133.87 today, Wednesday.

International gold rates on Wednesday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at QR 7150.92

($1,964.27) early today as reported by goldprice.org, noting that gold in Qatar is not subject to taxation.

