Gold rates in Qatar Today Wednesday 5 July 2023

Published July 5th, 2023 - 06:05 GMT
Gold jewellery on display – Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold rates in Qatar opened at a selling price of QR 7,007.00 per ounce today, Wednesday, July 5, 08:32 a.m., according to Qatar-goldprice.com.

24-karat gold prices in Doha on Wednesday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 225.28 today, Wednesday.

22-karat gold rates in the Emirate of Qatar on Wednesday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Doha stood at QR 206.51 early today, Wednesday.

21-karat gold prices in Qatar on Wednesday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 197.12 at the start of the business day, today, Wednesday.

18-karat gold rates in Doha on Wednesday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Doha opened at QR 168.96 today, Wednesday.

14-karat gold rates in Qatar on Wednesday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Doha opened at QR 131.41 today, Wednesday.

International gold rates on Wednesday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at QR 7011.17 ($1,925.88) early today as reported by goldprice.org, noting that gold in Qatar is not subject to taxation.

