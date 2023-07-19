Gold rates in Saudi Arabia Today Wednesday 19 July 2023

  1. Home
Published July 19th, 2023 - 06:06 GMT
Gold jewellery on display - Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold rates in Saudi Arabia opened at SAR 7,410.00 per ounce today, Wednesday, July 19, 09:01 a.m., according to Saudigoldprice.com.

24-karat gold prices in KSA on Wednesday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 238.24    today, Wednesday.

22-karat gold rates in Saudi on Wednesday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stood at SAR 218.38 early today, Wednesday.

21-karat gold prices in KSA on Wednesday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Saudi Arabia stood at SAR 208.46 at the start of the business day, today, Wednesday.

18-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in KSA opened at SAR 178.68 today, Wednesday.

14-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in KSA opened at SAR 138.97 today, Wednesday.

International gold rates on Wednesday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at SAR 7424.38 ($1,978.88) early today as reported by goldprice.org, noting that gold in KSA is subject to a 15% value-added tax (VAT).

