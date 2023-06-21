Gold rates in Saudi Arabia Today Wednesday 21 June 2023

Breaking Headline

Published June 21st, 2023
Gold jewellery on display - Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold rates in Saudi Arabia opened at SAR 7,260.00 per ounce today, Wednesday, June 21, 09:01 a.m., according to Saudigoldprice.com.

24-karat gold prices in KSA on Wednesday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 233.41    today, Wednesday.

22-karat gold rates in Saudi on Wednesday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stood at SAR 213.96 early today, Wednesday.

21-karat gold prices in KSA on Wednesday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Saudi Arabia stood at SAR 204.24 at the start of the business day, today, Wednesday.

18-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in KSA opened at SAR 175.06 today, Wednesday.

14-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in KSA opened at SAR 136.16 today, Wednesday.

International gold rates on Wednesday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at SAR 7,259.80 ($1,935.12) early today as reported by goldprice.org, noting that gold in KSA is subject to a 15% value-added tax (VAT).

