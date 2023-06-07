Gold rates in Saudi Arabia Today Wednesday 7 June 2023

ALBAWABA – Gold rates in Saudi Arabia opened at SAR 7,357.50 per ounce today, Wednesday, June 7, 08:31 a.m., according to Saudigoldprice.com.

24-karat gold prices in KSA on Wednesday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 236.55 today, Wednesday.

22-karat gold rates in Saudi on Wednesday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stood at 216.84 early today, Wednesday.

21-karat gold prices in KSA on Wednesday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Saudi Arabia stood at SAR 206.98 at the start of the business day, today, Wednesday.

18-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in KSA opened at SAR 177.41 today, Wednesday.

14-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in KSA opened at SAR 137.99 today, Wednesday.

International gold rates on Wednesday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at SAR 7363.07 ($1,963.17) early today as reported by goldprice.org, noting that gold in KSA is subject to a 15% value-added tax (VAT).