Gold rates in UAE Today Wednesday 16 August 2023

ALBAWABA – Gold rates in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) opened at a selling price of AED 6,984.01 per ounce today, Wednesday, August 16, 10:02 a.m., according to UAEgoldprices.com.

24-karat gold prices in Dubai on Wednesday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 224.54 today, Wednesday.

22-karat gold rates in UAE on Wednesday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 205.83 early today, Wednesday.

21-karat gold prices in UAE on Wednesday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 196.47 at the start of the business day, today, Wednesday.

18-karat gold rates in Dubai on Wednesday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in UAE opened at AED 168.41 today, Wednesday.

14-karat gold rates in the Emirates on Wednesday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 130.98 early today, Wednesday.

International gold rates on Wednesday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at AED 7001.61 ($1,906.19) early today as reported by SOURCE, noting that gold in the UAE is subject to a 5% value-added tax (VAT).