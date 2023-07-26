Gold rates in UAE Today Wednesday 26 July 2023

ALBAWABA – Gold rates in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) opened at a selling price of AED 7,196.87 per ounce today, Wednesday, July 26, 09:32 a.m., according to UAEgoldprices.com.

24-karat gold prices in Dubai on Wednesday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 231.39 today, Wednesday.

22-karat gold rates in UAE on Wednesday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 212.10 early today, Wednesday.

21-karat gold prices in UAE on Wednesday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 202.46 at the start of the business day, today, Wednesday.

18-karat gold rates in Dubai on Wednesday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in UAE opened at AED 173.54 today, Wednesday.

14-karat gold rates in the Emirates on Wednesday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 134.97 early today, Wednesday.

International gold rates on Wednesday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at AED 7214.13 ($1,964.15) early today as reported by SOURCE, noting that gold in the UAE is subject to a 5% value-added tax (VAT).