Gold rates in UAE Today Wednesday 9 August 2023

Abdul Rahman Bazian

Published August 9th, 2023 - 10:32 GMT
Gold jewellery on display – Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold rates in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) opened at a selling price of AED 7,064.75 per ounce today, Wednesday, August 9, 02:02 p.m., according to UAEgoldprices.com.

24-karat gold prices in Dubai on Wednesday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 227.14 today, Wednesday.

22-karat gold rates in UAE on Wednesday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 208.21 early today, Wednesday.

21-karat gold prices in UAE on Wednesday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 198.75 at the start of the business day, today, Wednesday.

18-karat gold rates in Dubai on Wednesday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in UAE opened at AED 170.35 today, Wednesday.

14-karat gold rates in the Emirates on Wednesday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 132.50 early today, Wednesday.

International gold rates on Wednesday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at AED 7160.56 ($1,925.66) early today as reported by SOURCE, noting that gold in the UAE is subject to a 5% value-added tax (VAT).

