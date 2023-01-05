Gold slips from near 7-month high

ALBAWABA — Gold prices slipped on Thursday as market participants braced for US jobs data that would affect the direction and outlook of the Federal Reserve's policy.

Spot gold was down 1.01 percent at $1,840.32 per ounce at 19:53 GMT. The precious metal had hit a near seven-month high of $1868.30 per ounce in the previous session.

In the UAE, the 24K gold price fell one dirham to Dh224.25 per gram at the opening of the markets on Thursday.

While 22K, 21K and 18K also opened lower at Dh207.75, Dh201.0 and Dh172.25 per gram respectively.

