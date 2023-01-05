  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Gold slips from near 7-month high

Gold slips from near 7-month high

Published January 5th, 2023 - 08:16 GMT
Gold falls slightly
Shutterstock image

 

 

ALBAWABA — Gold prices slipped on Thursday as market participants braced for US jobs data that would affect the direction and outlook of the Federal Reserve's policy.

 

Spot gold was down 1.01 percent at $1,840.32 per ounce at 19:53 GMT. The precious metal had hit a near seven-month high of $1868.30 per ounce in the previous session.

 

In the UAE, the 24K gold price fell one dirham to Dh224.25 per gram at the opening of the markets on Thursday.

 

While 22K, 21K and 18K also opened lower at Dh207.75, Dh201.0 and Dh172.25 per gram respectively.

 

Check for latest gold prices at: BUSINESS | Al Bawaba

 

 

 

 

Tags:GoldUAEPriceoutlook

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...