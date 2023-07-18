The golfing paradise of the Middle East

ALBAWABA - The UAE stands as the largest golfing destination in the Middle East, with over 60,000 players visiting the country in 2017 alone.

According to Reg van Ruyven, co-founder of "Club Lab Golf," the sports sector contributes significantly to the UAE's economy. In 2015, the sports sector generated revenues of $1 billion, with golf accounting for more than $270 million, representing over 25% of the total sector revenues.

Of this amount, $131 million came from international visitors, and it is expected to increase further as golf gains popularity, becoming a major contributor to the UAE's sports economy. Dubai, in particular, has emerged as a distinctive golfing destination and has been recognized as the Golf Destination of the Year for 2023.

This accolade owes to various factors, including the excellent accessibility facilitated by the UAE's extensive airline network, providing easy and comfortable travel experiences. Moreover, Dubai offers diverse experiences suitable for the entire family, encompassing numerous recreational and tourist activities, as described by Rohan Meta, co-founder of "Club Lab Golf."

"Club Lab Golf" seeks to cater to players in India and Saudi Arabia, as they believe the services in these countries do not meet their expectations, according to van Ruyven. The goal is to provide exceptional golfing experiences through their offerings in these regions.