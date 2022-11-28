Goodyear launches new line of engine oils and lubricants

Dubai-based Alonsa Electric Group has announced the launch of a comprehensive line of Goodyear engine oils throughout the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Featuring 72 kinds of lubricants including over 300SKUs, the products were unveiled during the Automechanika 2022 Convention at Dubai World Trade Center.

Speaking about the new products, Sunil Khanchandani, Managing Director of Alonsa Electric Gulf said: “We are excited to bring our advanced lubricant solutions to Automechanika 2022. The MENA region has always had a strong automotive enthusiast culture, and we look forward to sharing the latest oil and lubrication technology with vendors and consumers.”

In July 2020, ADNOC Distribution launched the first API=certified lubricant for hybrid engines in the UAE.

Keeping up with the latest technological advances, Goodyear is said to have developed a proprietary formulation using “100% virgin synthetic-based oil technology combined with innovative additive packages and state-of-the-art blending practices”.

The company says its latest products are exclusively tested in ISO 17025 laboratories, while its lubricants are created in subcontracted blending factories in the United Arab Emirates, Europe, and Malaysia.

The latest additions are available through its partner Alonsa which has been a member of the Al Tara Group since 1978 and distributes automotive engine oils and greases as one of its business verticals. Goodyear-branded engine oils cater to the automotive, motorcycle, industrial and construction, power generation and marine industries, the company concluded.

In March 2022, Shell said it secured an Abu Dhabi distribution deal, and in August 2022 Valvoline said it sold its core business to Saudi Aramco.