Google Celebrates Halloween with A New Video Game

Published November 1st, 2020 - 03:00 GMT
Google has released a new Halloween game featuring magical cat Momo in the latest Doodle. Image courtesy of Google
Google has released a new Halloween game that takes place underwater in the latest Doodle.

 

Google's homepage features artwork of magical cat Momo swimming underwater and charging at a group of Ghosts alongside a play button.

The game tasks players with using their mouse to swipe in the shape of symbols placed above the ghosts' head in order to defeat them.

The title, which acts as a sequel to Google's 2016 Halloween game also featuring Momo, runs for four stages that are filled with power-ups and boss battles.

"Feline lucky? Swim and swipe to PURR-tect the ocean and its creatures before it's too late," Google says.

Copyright © UPI, 2020. All Rights Reserved.

