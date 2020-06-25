Google Invests Up to $2 Billion in Polish Data Center

Google will invest as much as $2 billion in a data center in Poland to deal with cloud services.

News of the investment follows an announcement by Microsoft in May that it will invest $1 billion in a Polish data center, as the largest economy in the European Union’s eastern wing tries to position itself as a regional technology hub, according to Reuters.

Magdalena Dziewguc, Google Cloud’s business development director in Poland and Central and Eastern Europe once said “Region Google Cloud in Warsaw is the biggest investment in the infrastructure of this type in Poland.”

“We are getting ready for it to be operational at the beginning of 2021.” Jadwiga Emilewicz, Poland’s deputy prime minister, estimated Google could invest $1.5 billion to $2 billion in the project.